German manufacturer Nordex said a rotor detached and fell from one its turbines at the 400MW Øyfjellet wind farm in Norway.

Øyfjellet Wind had reported that a technical problem developed at one of its turbines last year, and Nordex has now confirmed that a rotor dropped to the ground on 27 January.

The sequence of events began with a component exchange in June 2023, when works were postponed for safety reasons due to high winds, according to information provided by Nordex.