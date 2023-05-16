The US renewables sector welcomed draft Treasury Department guidance on domestic content requirements in the nation’s landmark climate bill that could unlock billions of investment into local supply chains.

Treasury released its draft Domestic Content Bonus Credit Guidance with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), its tax collection arm, detailing how projects can qualify for a 10% bonus tax credit available in the2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The law provides $369bn in tax credits and other incentives for clean energy but its impact has so far been muted as developers await clarification on the applicability of its many provisions.