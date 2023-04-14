Norwegian owner Havfram Wind continued to rack up offshore wind farm contracts, meaning more newbuild vessels will be needed.

The latest deal comes from RWE and Northland Power, which have made the company their preferred supplier to ship turbines for the Nordseecluster project off Germany.

This will involve transport and installation support for 104 15MW Vestas turbines for the 1.6GW project from 2026.

At the end of March, the company clinched work for two of its new wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) with major renewable energy players.