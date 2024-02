The floating wind industry must fill important technology gaps associated with dynamic umbilical cables if it is to mitigate the risks now pushing up financing and insurance costs, according to a study by the World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO).

In one of its periodic appraisals of issues that could slow commercial scale deployment of floating wind, WFO's floating wind committee (FOWC), published a White Paper covering design and risk assessment for dynamic cables on floating wind projects.