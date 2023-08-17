Governments should impose a wind turbine “size cap” to help ease the massive pressures on the global offshore wind sector from a manufacturer “arms race” that threatens to hobble its expansion, said research group Wood Mackenzie.

The offshore wind industry needs to invest at least $27bn in new manufacturing and installation capacity – and soon – even just to meet a "realistic" growth trajectory, Wood Mackenzie warned.

To meet the surging targets set by nations around the world, offshore wind outside China would need to see 77GW of offshore wind a year installed by 2030, compared to an average 3GW in annual installations in 2015-21, which the consultancy concludes is “not realistic”.