Governments should impose a wind turbine “size cap” to help ease the massive pressures on the global offshore wind sector from a manufacturer “arms race” that threatens to hobble its expansion, said research group Wood Mackenzie.

The offshore wind industry needs to invest at least $27bn in new manufacturing and installation capacity – and soon – even just to meet a "realistic" growth trajectory, Wood Mackenzie warned.

'It's time to slow down on turbines if we really want to scale up the wind industry'
To meet the surging targets set by nations around the world, offshore wind outside China would need to see 77GW of offshore wind a year installed by 2030, compared to an average 3GW in annual installations in 2015-21, which the consultancy concludes is “not realistic”.