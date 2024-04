Vic Abate wants offshore wind power to get its dues in ways that he says haven't always been apparent in the industry’s short history so far.

One concerns an appropriate regard for the technology underpinning turbines that are “modern marvels. They are 100% not commodities. That’s a level of respect that’s needed in the industry”, says Abate, wind CEO for GE Vernova, the newly spun-off energy transition behemoth that made its debut on the New York market on 2 April.