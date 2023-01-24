Half the US offshore wind project pipeline needed to meet President Joe Biden’s “national goal” of 30GW is at risk of being delayed beyond the 2030 target because of lack of industrial port and vessel and will require at least $11bn in investment, according to a report released by a consortium led by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Produced with the Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW), the Department of Energy, and the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium, the report calculates that the future of the burgeoning US offshore wind sector hinges on investment of $23bn into coastal and port manufacturing infrastructure, wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV) and other specialised ships.