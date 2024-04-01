Vestas booked a last-minute bumper deal in the US to boost its quarterly wind turbine order tally for the first three months of the year.

The Danish wind group announced the 554MW order for an undisclosed project on Friday, saying only that it relates to its V163-4.5MW machines and will be delivered in Q3 2026.

America has proved fertile ground for Vestas and its larger turbines, and the company is the only competitor to give local giant GE a run for its money in the US onshore market where the pair between them dominate all rivals.