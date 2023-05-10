Developer Apex Clean Energy has announced two battery storage projects totaling 200MW/400MWh of capacity in Texas amid public concern that its main power grid could experience outages this summer during peak demand for electricity.

Apex developed and will construct, own, and operate the projects. Angelo Storage is co-located with the 195MW Angelo Solar Project in West Texas, while Great Kiskadee Storage is standalone in far South Texas near the border with Mexico.

Each will deliver 100MW/200MWh of capacity to the grid with a two-hour battery duration – the amount of time a storage system can discharge at its rated power capacity before depleting its energy.