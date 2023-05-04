While the US vision for offshore wind culminates in the vast reaches of the Gulf of Maine, a cross-border coalition of energy and transmission developers and suppliers is urging the nation to look even farther afield, to the windy sweeps of coastal Nova Scotia, Canada.

The New England-Maritimes Offshore Energy Corridor (NEMOEC) coalition released its white paper today, A New England - Maritimes Offshore Energy Corridor Builds Regional Resilience for a Clean Energy Future, in which it urges development of an offshore ‘backbone grid’ of 525kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) off the Atlantic coasts of both countries.