Highlighting the urgency of transmission upgrades to the US energy transition, some 40 renewable energy firms and associations joined technology companies and environmental groups in calling on Congress to beef up budgets for power grids.

“The expansion and modernisation of our national power grid is central to meeting our urgent climate and energy security goals,” the organisations said in a letter addressed to ranking members of the Senate Energy & Water Development appropriations committee, including chairs Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Fleischmann.