Climate activist Greta Thunberg has returned to Oslo to join a renewed protest demanding partial demolition of one of Europe’s largest onshore wind projects, which was ruled to violate the rights of indigenous Norwegian reindeer herders.

The latest demonstrations against Statkraft’s 1GW Fosen Vind project mark the second anniversary of a ruling from Norway’s Supreme Court that permits obtained for it were invalid.

The Norwegian government has since admitted the permits “constituted a violation of human rights” of the indigenous Sami community.

Norwegian activist group Nature and Youth say it is “unacceptable” that nothing has happened since then.

The group has organised a rally in Oslo that began yesterday (Wednesday) and is expected to continue for several days.

Renowned Swedish climate activist Thunberg, who attended another protest organised by the group earlier this year, returned today to lend her support. Thunberg was prevented from attending the protest yesterday, having been forced to attend a court in Malmo, Sweden, which fined her for failing to leave a separate climate protest when ordered.

Around 100 activists have today blocked the entrances to Norwegian state-owned renewables company Statkraft’s head office in Oslo.

Statkraft employees have been advised to work from home, reports Norwegian publication DN.

The ruling concerns 151 wind turbines that are part of Fosen Vind, which comprises six wind farms in Norway’s western Fosen region and is one of the largest onshore wind projects in Europe.

Sami reindeer herders claim the noise of the 151 turbines at the Roan and Storheia wind farms that form part of Fosen is scaring away their reindeer herd and disrupting their ancient hunting traditions.

The Supreme Court ruling found that permits for around half the multi-phase wind complex were invalid as they violate cultural heritage rights under UN conventions of the herders.

However, the court ruling did not specify what should be done with the actual wind turbines and Norway’s government has remained reluctant to tear them down, which is what is being demanded by activists.

Nature and Youth leader Gina Gylver has said that a solution to the case is critical in order to ensure that other renewables projects in Norway move forward in the right way.

Geir Fuglseth, communications officer at Statkraft and Fosen Vind, is quoted in DN as saying that the Norwegian state entity remains keen on finding a solution for the project, apologising that the case has taken so long and the strain it has caused on the affected Sami people.

He added that a mediation is underway and the company has faith this will result in measures being put in place to safeguard the Sami people.

Statkraft told Recharge earlier this year that “Fosen Vind has placed great emphasis on seeking dialogue with the reindeer operation group. The wind farm was built and put into operation with all permits in place. The license for the wind farm is not withdrawn, but is valid until the ministry has concluded a new decision.”

“We seek to find sufficient mitigating measures through the Oil and Energy [Ministry's] process, which will ensure that the reindeer husbandry can exercise its culture on Fosen in line with human rights.”

German utility Stadtwerke München, which owns 29% of the Roan wind farm, previously told Recharge the project's operating licence had been granted for 25 years, and that reindeer herders had previously confirmed in writing that they had no objections to the validity of the concession.