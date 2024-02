RWE has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with seven major German industrial customers to buy electricity from its 342MW Kaskasi offshore wind farm from 2026 on.

Among them is steel giant Thyssenkrupp, which under a 10-year contract will buy a volume of 112GWh from Kaskasi and use it to supply its first direct reduction plant at the Duisburg location with electrically powered melters.