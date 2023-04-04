The US Department of Energy (DoE) is making up to $450m available to advance clean energy demonstration projects including biomass, geothermal, solar, and wind on current and former mine lands nationwide.

DoE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, which manages the programme, will provide up to 50% of the cost, ranging from $10m to $150m, for each project. The agency is seeking “well designed, financially viable projects that can be deployed quickly.”

These projects include those that demonstrate replicable pathways that resolve key barriers to expanded clean energy development on mine land and preservation of natural and agricultural resources through repurposing of such land.