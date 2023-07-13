The UK’s push to get 50GW of offshore wind in the water by 2030 was boosted when the government gave a delayed green light to Orsted’s 2.6GW Hornsea 4.

UK energy security and net zero secretary Grant Shapps late on Wednesday confirmed the North Sea project’s development consent order, clearing the way for what would be one of the world’s largest single projects and the final piece of Orsted’s four-project, 8GW North Sea mega-zone.

A decision on Hornsea 4 was delayed earlier this year when the government ordered further investigations into impact on seabirds.

The project had also been involved in a stand-off with oil and gas giant BP and others over a potential conflict of seabed with a major UK carbon capture and storage initiative, although that was resolved a few weeks ago.

The approval is a boost for a UK offshore wind sector that has been beset with anxieties over its momentum as it seeks to meet its ambitious growth targets from a current installed base of around 14GW.

As well as fears that the latest round of contract-for-difference (CfD) auctions currently underway could fail to support enough new capacity, projects already underway – including Orsted’s Hornsea 3 – have been struggling to retain viability in the face of rising costs.

UK industry body RenewableUK said: “It’s great to see one of the UK’s largest offshore wind farms getting the green light from the government, at a time when we urgently need to get cracking on building new clean energy projects to generate the cheapest power for billpayers and enable us to bolster domestic supply chains.

“Hornsea Four will strengthen Britain’s energy security significantly, helping us to move away from the volatility of international gas prices and closer towards energy independence, as well as enabling us to take a major leap forward towards net zero.”