Utility regulators in the US state of Maine have approved the 1GW King Pine onshore wind development and a proposed a giant transmission line that will bring the electricity to consumers there and in neighbouring Massachusetts.

Developer Longroad Energy’s $2bn project, which will be the largest onshore wind farm in New England and among the five largest in the country, will double Maine’s present 1GW of operting wind plant.

“These projects will provide significant benefits to Maine and the region, including jobs during construction, property tax revenue for local communities, and environmental benefits from new renewable energy displacing fossil fuels,” said Philip Bartlett, chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission.