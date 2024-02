One of the largest Asian wind farms outside of China will be built in Laos as the government gives the go-ahead for the $2bn project.

The Lao government last week signed a project development agreement with developer Savan Vayu Renewable Energy for the 1.2GW wind farm, according to local media reports.

The wind farm, reportedly the largest in Laos to date, will be built in the country’s southern Savannakhet Province, which is sandwiched between Vietnam and Thailand.