US renewables and storage pacesetter NextEra Energy said project development headwinds began to ease in the second quarter amid solid demand across the power and commercial and industrial sectors.

“After a period of underlying commodity price inflation, supply chain disruption and trade policy risk premiums, we are finally seeing signs of stability, which will be helpful in our customer conversations,” CFO Kirk Andrews said on a second quarter earnings call.

His comment suggests the industry may be turning the corner and can sustain growth after two difficult years of contraction for onshore wind and utility solar.