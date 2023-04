Floating wind start-up Gazelle Wind Power is linking with renewable energy entrepreneur Adelino Costa Matos to develop a pilot plant in Portugal using its platform technology.

Renewables specialist WAM Horizon, chaired by Matos, will act as “strategic advisor” to Ireland-based Gazelle, which wants to build the pilot array in Aguçadoura.

Matos – already a non-executive board member at Gazelle – is a high-profile figure in Portuguese renewable energy and its wider industrial sector.