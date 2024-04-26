Capturing commercial-scale power from Azerbaijan's rich sea winds – seen as central to its ambitions to shift from offshore oil & gas production towards renewables in the coming decades – could call for partnerships with international clean-energy developers similar to the "Contract of the Century” signed with a cadre of Western petro-giants in 1994, according to one of the Caspian nation's top officials.
Green 'contract of the century’ could turn Azerbaijan offshore wind dream into reality
Thirty years after Baku signed landmark oil deals with a group of Western companies ‘similar agreements’ could be a launch pad for the offshore wind sector, says deputy energy minister
26 April 2024 13:01 GMT Updated 26 April 2024 13:01 GMT
