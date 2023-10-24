Greek shipowner Diana Shipping has entered the wind farm vessel sector for the first time after striking a joint venture with two German investors and a provider of offshore services that involves ordering two newbuildings from Fincantieri-owned shipbuilder Vard.

Diana, a New York-listed owner of 41 bulk carriers that carry coal, grain and other commodities, has partnered with Blue Star Group and SeraVerse along with SeaRenergy Offshore Holding to form a Windward Offshore consortium that is expected to own and operate commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).