Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday said he supports quintupling the state’s offshore wind goal from 1.6GW to 8.5GW by 2031, if the federal government makes new lease areas available along its coast.

“Maryland is on track to become the offshore wind capital of America and that work is happening right here,” he told a conference in Baltimore held by advocacy group Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW).

Moore, a Democrat who took office in January, said offshore wind was a critical driver for the state towards energy independence and would help it achieve 100% clean energy by 2035.