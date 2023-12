The wind industry is increasingly worried about the impact on consumers and the supply chain of rules over the upcoming 4GW offshore wind tender in the Netherlands that open the way for massive financial offers for lease areas in the North Sea, also known as 'negative bidding'.

The Dutch Enterprise Agency (RVO) will open the auction for bidding for each 2GW in the twin Ijmuiden Ver (Far) Alpha and Beta zones on 29 February and close the tender on 28 March.