Google sealed its largest ever deal for offshore wind power with 478MW from North Sea projects underway by Shell and utility Eneco.

The web giant will take the power from the Hollandse Kust North V and West VI projects underway off the Netherlands by Crosswinds, the joint venture between the oil giant and Mitsubishi-controlled Eneco.

The agreement forms part of 700MW of green power deals announced by Google today (Thursday) that also include smaller corporate power purchase agreements in Belgium, Italy and Poland.