Good news on the way for gloom-laden US offshore wind sector as Vineyard Wind delivered its first mammoth, 13MW GE Haliade-X turbine to the lease site off Massachusetts.

The 800MW Vineyard, a joint venture between Iberdrola-controlled Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), is the US’ first commercial scale array and will eventually install 62 of the GE turbines by the end of next year.

US maritime service contractor Foss Maritime with Belgian firm DEME offshore deployed two specially designed and domestically constructed, 400-foot (122-metres) long barges, the Marmac, based in New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal, and the Prevailing Wind out of Boston, for the transport.