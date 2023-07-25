Chinese wind turbine giant Goldwind is actively seeking to buy renewable energy projects in Spain, according to local reports there.

Goldwind is “making offers to the main promoters with wind farms under development”, with a particular interest in already-permitted ready-to-build projects, business newspaper Invertia was told by unnamed sources in the Spanish wind industry.

The newspaper quoted other industry sources as saying Goldwind would look to deploy its own machines at the projects and could even look to site manufacturing facilities in the country to tap into opportunities under the EU’s Green Deal Industrial Plan.

Goldwind in March was named first in BloombergNEF’s closely watched global wind OEM rankings with 12.7GW supplied to projects in 2022, the first time a Chinese player has topped a table in which its compatriots accounted for six of the top ten.

Like fellow Chinese turbine majors Envision and Mingyang, Goldwind has made no secret of its ambitions to expand beyond its giant domestic market, growth that could include production.

Analysts have told Recharge that Goldwind is under pressure to win more international orders in the face of successes abroad by Envision, which has scored a string of big orders in the Middle East and India.

Article continues below the advert

Goldwind told Recharge earlier in July that it “is always looking at expanding some of its manufacturing, assembly, and major component repair capabilities outside of China and has not ruled out bringing assembly and repair facilities to other international regions” but stressed that such a move would need a market with sufficient volume.

Spain – already one of Europe’s largest wind markets – is looking to spur major deployments of wind power to help it meet recently-upgraded 2030 climate and emissions targets.

Setting up shop in Spain would bring Goldwind to the backyard of Siemens Gamesa, the troubled Siemens Energy-based European wind giant that has its headquarters near Bilbao.

Europe’s wind industry has warned for more than a year that the fragile state of its own manufacturers, with all loss-making last year, leaves it open to increased competition from Chinese rivals fuelled by the vast demand in their home market.

Goldwind has been contacted for comment on the Invertia report.