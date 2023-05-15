China is fast becoming the land of the giant wind turbine on land as well as sea, said a leading sector analyst, as Goldwind unveiled new onshore machines rated up to a record-setting 12MW.

Goldwind joined a clutch of other Chinese manufacturers to announce double-digit-rated onshore platforms with its GWH221-8.X-10 and GWH24X-12.X, the latter the largest yet announced globally, said Shashi Barla, head of renewable energy research at Brinckmann.

“While Western turbine OEMs are grappling with the supply chain challenges [of] ramping up the 5.X/6.XMW