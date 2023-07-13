With an eye on rapid overseas expansion and the development of new green technologies beyond wind power, Goldwind claims a newly-approved change of name symbolises ambitions that have outstripped its regional origins.

Goldwind says it has delivered over 50,000 turbines with over 100GW of global installed capacity since it was founded in 1998, leaving it vying with Denmark's Vestas as the largest volume supplier to the industry – albeit mainly so far in its massive domestic market.

The company hails from China's north-western Xinjiang, where mountain gaps and hill-tops can offer exceptional conditions for wind power generation, hence its long-standing official full name Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, now changed to drop the province in a move the majority in the wind industry, who simply know the company as 'Goldwind', might struggle to notice.,