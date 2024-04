Goldwind, the world’s top seller of wind turbines, has appointed Feng Zuo as its new chief executive for its Americas subsidiary, which encompasses the Chinese OEM’s activities in the US, Canada, Mexico and Central America.

Zuo has been with the company for 15 years, and before joining Goldwind Americas last year as vice president for construction, operations and services had played a pivotal role in project management teams on a global scale, the company said.