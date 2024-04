The global wind industry is set to attract $2tn investment over the next decade and deliver an expected 160GW of annual demand, according to a new report.

Regional policies in the biggest markets have “driven historical wind growth,” said Danish consultancy Brinckmann in a forecast for the next decade in the sector.

The global offshore industry may have faced some “severe challenges” last year, but demand is nevertheless expected to grow sixfold by 2030 alone, the report stated.