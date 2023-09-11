Equinor named Niny Borges as its Australia country manager as the Norwegian oil & gas player ramps up its offshore wind ambitions Down Under.

Borges was formerly vice president, legal, upstream for Equinor and before that head of legal for its renewables portfolio.

She takes up her post as Equinor advances offshore wind on two fronts in Australia, one via a tie-up with developer Oceanex Energy for giant floating projects off New South Wales, and also with Nexsphere in the Bass Strait off Tasmania.

The Norwegian group has also opened an office in Sydney.

Borges said: “Our ambition in Australia is to apply our industrial offshore experience and broad energy competence, as we look to progress offshore wind projects with our local partners.”

The Australian government is currently consulting on and allocating potential offshore wind acreage in a string of zones off the nation’s coasts, a process that has turned the nation into one of the hottest tips as a future global leader in the sector.

Equinor’s SVP for Asia Pacific renewables Ingunn Svegården said: “Equinor’s global experience in the development and construction of offshore wind projects, strongly aligns with Australia’s ambitions for the industry, and energy transition more broadly. As we continue to see momentum grow, Niny is well placed to lead our business in Australia and execute our strategy to build scale as a global offshore wind major.”