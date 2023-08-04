The fast-growing global offshore wind industry outside China faces a challenge through at least 2035 to secure certain critical materials and metals integral to manufacturing turbines that are at high risk of supply disruption, according to a new US Department of Energy (DoE) report.

They include gallium and rare earth elements dysprosium (Dy), neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), and terbium (Tb) that are used in magnets in generators of direct drive and hybrid drive offshore wind turbines.

Nd, Pr, iron, and boron comprise the base of the magnet while the other rare earth metals are often added to increase performance and stability at high temperatures.