Vattenfall executives said “it doesn’t make sense to continue” investment plans in the giant Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm in the North Sea, citing a UK regulatory framework that’s out of step with the “perfect storm” of cost increases engulfing the industry.

The Swedish group is preparing to take a SKr5.5bn ($536m) earnings impairment after saying it will halt the 1.4GW project and look at the “best way forward” for its 4.2GW Norfolk zone in the North Sea.

CEO Anna Borg told reporters “profitability doesn’t add up any more” for Norfolk Boreas, which won a 15-year contract for difference (CfD) deal worth £37.35/MWh