Inch Cape Offshore Limited (ICOL) has signed capacity reservation agreements with two Chinese shipyards for the supply of supersize monopile foundations for the joint venture company's 1.1GW wind farm off Scotland.

ICOL's partners Chinese-owned Red Rock Power and Irish energy utility ESB booked capacity with Dajin Offshore Heavy Industry and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Heavy Industry (GWSHI) to secure supply, fabrication and delivery of monopile foundations, according to a statement released by the joint venture company today (Tuesday).