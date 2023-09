German steel fabricator EEW sent its first batch of eight extra-large monopile offshore wind foundations en route to Dominion Energy’s 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) array, the US’ largest, under development 27 miles (43 km) off the coast of Virginia Beach.

These are the first of 176 monopile foundations that EEW will provide for the project out of its Rostock, Germany factory.