Germany’s federal grids agency (BNetzA) has started its latest offshore wind tender for 2.5GW of North Sea capacity, and once more is using a negative bidding component to possibly let developers pay for the right to build and operate wind projects that haven’t been pre-developed yet.

If there were to be several parties bidding for zero support, the agency would hold a so-called ‘dynamic bidding’ procedure, at which interested developers can offer uncapped amounts of money to get hold of the N-11.2