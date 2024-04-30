A top executive from utility giant RWE said a demonstration project for offshore wind powered hydrogen production off Germany remains crucial before stepping up to gigascale, as it emerged a small-scale initiative is on ice and uncertainty surrounds wider plans to link the two key energy transition technologies.

RWE and wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa were planning to install a prototype next year called AquaPrimus2 featuring two 14MW turbines on fixed-bottom foundations with directly connected electrolysers.