The German government is in talks with the wind industry over state guarantees for turbine manufacturers to keep production capacity in the country – and even expand it – in order to meet the country’s ambitious 2030 renewable energy targets, economics and climate minister Robert Habeck said.

Siemens Gamesa, GE, Enercon and Nordex all have wind turbine manufacturing plants in Germany.

“The manufacturers know that there will be a large wind power market in Germany in the future, both onshore and offshore,” Habeck said at the opening of the Husum Wind exposition and conference in northern Germany.