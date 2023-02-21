German vice chancellor Robert Habeck has tabled a range of subsidies designed to help the country’s struggling wind and solar supply chains while boosting grid production capacities, together seen as needed to turbo-charge the domestic and European energy transition.

Speaking after a summit with representatives from the renewables sectors – and building on a report by Germany energy agency Dena, Habeck presented priority measures to aid the industries that included temporary operating grants to manufacturers.

“We must strengthen the production capacities for renewable energies and power grids in Germany and Europe.