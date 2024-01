German wind sector groups expect the country to add 4GW of new onshore wind capacity this year but are lobbying for the introduction of pre-qualification criteria in tenders to ensure domestic and European manufacturers will be able to gain a great part of this cake in competition with state-supported rivals from China and the US.

The country’s wind energy federation BWE and VDMA Power Systems, a group representing manufacturers, said gross new installations last year rose by 48% to 3.57GW,