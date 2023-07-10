German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said he is worried that European wind turbine production can’t keep up with demand and warned that transport bottlenecks could also slow down the wind power expansion.

“My eyes turn with a certain concern... to the production and transport” of wind turbines, Habeck, who is also the country’s economics and climate minister, said at an event of Germany's renewable energies federation (BEE) late Friday.

“I know frightening numbers regarding the transport backlog - the wind turbines are simply not being transported.