German defence minister Boris Pistorius has freed up an area currently used by the Navy on a shipyard near Rostock on the Baltic Sea coast for the future manufacturing of new generation offshore wind converter rigs that will increasingly be in demand in the latter half of the decade.

The Warnow shipyard area in Warnemünde will be able to produce 20,000-ton rigs with a capacity to convert 2GW of alternate current electricity from wind turbines into direct current power to be transmitted to land via high-voltage direct current (HVDC) lines.