Wind power permitting is showing “encouraging signs” of moving again in some of Europe’s major economies, said Giles Dickson, CEO of industry group WindEurope after a year that draws to a close with some welcome policy positives for the sector.

WindEurope has over recent years been among the loudest voices warning of the threat sluggish and dwindling permitting of projects poses to the sector’s growth, creating a systemic blockage that causes problems right along the supply chain.