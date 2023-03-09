The head of GE’s onshore wind business claimed a leaner “workhorse” product strategy and the upsurge in prospects for US renewables could turn around the loss-making unit’s fortunes in two years, as he said turbine manufacturers had “just become too complex”.

Vic Abate, CEO for onshore wind at GE, told investors “we’ll take a negative onshore wind business in 2022 to a profitable low single-digit business next year”.

Turning around onshore wind is key to the fortunes of GE Vernova, the newly-formed energy transition-focused business that GE wants to spin-off as a separate public company in 2024.