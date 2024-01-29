GE Vernova as part of its strategic framework agreement with Squadron Energy announced earlier this month will supply the Australian renewables group owned by mining billionaire Andrew Forrest 1.4GW of its 6MW wind turbines across three large projects in New South Wales.

The deal includes the 414MW Uungala wind project announced by Squadron earlier this month, as well as the 400MW Jeremiah wind farm and the 700MW Spicers Creek wind farm which is a key project in New South Wales’ first renewable energy zone.