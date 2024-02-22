After a planned spin-off early next quarter, GE Vernova expects to increasingly focus its onshore wind efforts in North America’s “attractive and growing” market, while targeting profitable high-margin turbine sales opportunities elsewhere, the OEM said in a US regulatory filing.

The OEM sells mostly onshore wind turbines and services to Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries located mainly in Europe and North America, that also include Colombia, Japan, South Korea, and Turkey.