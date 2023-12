US manufacturer GE Vernova has signed a deal with developer Forestalia to install almost 700MW of onshore wind turbines in Spain.

GE Vernova announced today (Thursday) that it has signed a framework agreement with the Spanish developer to install up to 110 6.1MW onshore wind turbines across 16 projects.

All the projects, which will be installed in six phases near the northeastern city of Zaragoza, will feature GE’s 6.1-158