GE Vernova is “very appreciative” of its partnership with New York, its round 3 auction, and other states to help build the US offshore wind industry but won’t book new turbine orders unless economic terms are “materially different” than those in its backlog today, CEO Scott Strazik said Thursday.

“That’s a combination of many things – price, other terms, and really leaning in on projects that are set to thrive,” Strazik told analysts on a first quarter earnings call, adding: “There is a lot of complexity in offshore wind we are learning from.”