Squadron Energy – the Australian renewables group owned by mining billionaire Andrew Forrest – said it has forged a A$2.27bn ($1.8bn) “green strategic alliance for wind turbine supply” with manufacturer GE Vernova.

The pair kicked off the latest stage of their partnership with an A$1bn deal for GE to equip with its 6MW turbines and supply EPC services to Squadron’s 414MW Uungula Wind Farm, said to be the largest underway in the state of New South Wales.