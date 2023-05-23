Signalling momentum in the energy transition fuelled by landmark US climate legislation, GE Vernova is shifting production of a gas turbine manufacturing plant in upstate New York to produce wind turbine components.

GE announced the $50m investment to establish the new facility to manufacture components for its 6.1MW onshore wind turbine at its Schenectady, New York campus. The new facility will create 200 new jobs and replaces an existing plant that produces steam turbines and generators.

GE cited the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 as playing a key role in its decision, including guidance